Festive feat by 766 carollers

Hark, the record-breaking carollers sing. Led by music conductor Fran Ho (centre), 766 carollers at Gardens by the Bay set a new record for Singapore's largest street carolling last Friday night. They sang more than 10 songs, including Joy To The World and Silent Night, while standing around Asia's tallest luminaire Christmas tree at 21m tall. The carollers comprised people of all ages from Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre, Kreta Ayer Community Club, Nanyang Technological University Cultural Activities Club and Pasir Ris Zone 10 Residents' Committee. The previous record was set on Dec 16 last year, when 635 people took part in a carolling session at a Christmas carnival, near Khatib MRT Station, organised by Yishun Methodist Church and Nee Soon South Community Club.