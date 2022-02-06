Festive cheer, precious memories for 3,000 visitors to Istana

The Istana open house yesterday in celebration of Chinese New Year was a homecoming of sorts for Mrs Thava Many, 48.

Her late father, who was a police officer, was based there for some time, said the bank administrative officer.

"It's my first time (visiting) in around 30 years. My dad worked at the Istana... Occasionally, he would also bring the entire family for picnics here.

"So really, we've come back to relive nice memories of my dad," said Mrs Many, who was there with her mother, husband and son.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there were no live performances and picnics.

About 3,000 people were at the Istana for the open house yesterday.

But visitors, who had to apply for tickets for two-hour slots at the Istana, thronged the merchandise booth where they bought Istana and President's Challenge souvenirs.

These included notebooks and mugs as well as books to commemorate the Istana, one of Singapore's oldest heritage sites which turned 150 in 2019.

A volunteer at the booth, 18-year-old Zhong Wanzhi, said business was brisk in the morning, with around 40 to 50 items sold.

"Our bestsellers are the mugs with Peranakan designs... People find them very cute," she said.

All sales proceeds will go to charities supported by the President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign.

Mr John Lim, 43, who was there with his wife and children, was one of the many visitors who patronised the booth and bought the Istana anniversary book.

"The book is an interesting piece of our local heritage.

"Personally, I think that's something important to share with my two children. I was glad we managed to snag the second last copy," said Mr Lim, a lawyer.

Visitors also checked out the Japanese garden at the Istana, where enhanced features were completed last year.

Children played along the dry rock garden and crossing bridge, while adults posed for pictures next to the water cascade and pine forest.

Ms Ng Chee Yeng, 48, a certified health coach, was there with four friends.

"Many of my friends have not visited the Istana before, so this is a fresh experience," Ms Ng said.

"It's also a fairly special opportunity, since the Istana opens only on certain occasions,"

Mr Yuichi Masuko, 32, an ocean cargo logistics worker who was visiting the Istana grounds for the first time with his wife Miki Masuko, described the place as beautiful and huge.

Mrs Masuko, also 32, said: "Having the chance to admire all the flowers and greenery helps me relax.

"It also makes for good exercise and precious memories."