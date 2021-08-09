Nov 4: Deepavali

Deepavali, or Diwali, which is also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Hindus worldwide.

There are several myths associated with the occasion but all have the common theme of good triumphing over evil.

For South Indians, Deepavali is associated with Lord Krishna killing demon king Narakasura in battle. The latter's rule was frightening, with no one allowed to be happy, wear new clothes, cook good food or celebrate anything.

His slaying was seen as the dispelling of darkness to welcome light.

For North Indians, Deepavali is linked to a myth from Indian epic Ramayana, which tells the story of Lord Rama of Ayodhya, the most just prince, exiled to the forest for 14 years just before he was to be installed as king.

After rescuing his kidnapped wife Sita and defeating demon king Ravana, Lord Rama returned with her and brother Lakshmana to his kingdom.

Preparations for Deepavali begin long before the actual day.

The home is cleaned, new clothes are purchased, and sweet and savoury snacks are prepared.

The doorways of homes are decorated with deepam or diya (an oil lamp made of clay) and kolam or rangoli (coloured rice flour patterns).

On the morning of Deepavali, many Hindus wake up early to take oil baths and pray for a bright future.

New clothes are worn, representing a fresh start and a hope that the individual will become a better person.

Traditionally, Hindus prefer to wear bright colours during Deepavali.

Thanksgiving prayers and puja (prayer rituals) performed before the family shrine are also part of the morning ritual. During this time, younger family members prostrate before their elders to receive blessings.

Families then head to temples to offer prayers, before proceeding to visit relatives and friends.

Leading up to this period, crowds throng Little India in Serangoon Road to buy textiles, clothes and ingredients for making festive goodies and sweet meats.

Many households will make their own savoury treats such as murukku, laddu and mysore pak.

On the day of Deepavali, special meals are prepared for family and friends.

Other popular items bought include gold jewellery, flowers and decorative items for the home.

Little India is decoratively lit in the month leading up to the festival, with other activities, such as a countdown concert, a heritage and craft exhibition, and a festival village helping to draw big crowds.