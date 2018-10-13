Female motorcyclist injured after accident with car in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital after her motorcycle collided into a car at a traffic junction on Saturday morning (Oct 13).

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Drive and Teck Whye Avenue at 10.40am.

The Straits Times understands that the female motorcyclist suffered from abrasions and bruises to the head.

The woman was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the police said.

In a video posted on Facebook, the motorcycle can be seen running a red light as it makes a right turn, with oncoming traffic to its left.

It narrowly misses a car in the right-most lane which can be seen breaking rapidly, but crashes into the car in the middle lane which did not stop in time.

The motorcyclist is thrown from her seat over the hood of the second car and lands on the ground. The driver of the car which hit her then exits the vehicle to check on her.

Police investigations are ongoing.