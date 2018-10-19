Female cyclist badly injured after accident with van in Boon Lay Way

SINGAPORE - A female cyclist was badly injured after she was hit by a van in Boon Lay on Thursday (Oct 18).

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident in Boon Lay Way towards Upper Jurong Road at 5.22pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to the accident at 5.30pm, and the woman was taken to the National University Hospital by ambulance.

The 52-year-old was unconscious when taken to hospital, the police said.

The Straits Times understands that the injuries sustained by the woman were serious.

In a video posted by citizen journalism site Stomp, a fire engine and several SCDF officers can be seen at a busy junction.

Police investigations are ongoing.