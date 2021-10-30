Feeling up to the task in new suit

An exoskeleton suit that reduces the impact of strenuous and repetitive tasks? I jumped at the chance to don this "bionic" suit yesterday, when it was unveiled by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The "exosuit" is being assessed for use by the SCDF in trials designed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

It comprises supportive chest pads to reduce the strain on the wearer's spine when leaning forward, such as when paramedics lift patients on a stretcher or perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for prolonged periods.

This exosuit weighs no more than 3kg, and is designed to be donned in 40 seconds. Except... Mayday. Its design has been optimised for the average height of SCDF officers, which is 1.6m. Standing at 1.56m, I just couldn't fit it on myself.

Two HTX employees, then two SCDF officers came to my rescue as I struggled to adjust the exosuit. But nothing could be done about the big gap between my body and the chest pads. The belt, where the smart joints are attached, also sat way too low on my hips.

I was determined to go on, but was told I might not experience the full effect of the exosuit.

Instead of testing the suit's prowess while performing CPR on a dummy as originally planned, I was told to do "simple tasks" such as squatting and reaching for my toes.

The sensations were strange - anti-gravitational, in a way.

As I lowered my body, it felt like there were springs in my feet that were simultaneously pushing me upwards.

However, I felt very little pressure on my spine, despite bending down low. Doing a quick series of squats did not leave me with burning thighs or an aching back. Front-liners using this suit would feel less strain and fatigue when carrying heavy equipment.

While I was in the exosuit, I certainly felt like I could accomplish much more, such as moving things repetitively from one point to another. If the exosuit passes trials, it will help SCDF officers achieve even greater heroic deeds in the course of their work.