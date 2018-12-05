Feedback wanted on ways to cut sugar consumption

Singapore may well become the first country in the world to ban the sale of high-sugar drinks.

Despite efforts over the past decade, the amount of sugar consumed here has not dropped. In fact, it has gone up slightly.

This is why Singapore is looking at taking tougher action such as imposing a sugar tax or banning advertisements on high-sugar drinks and, perhaps, even stopping the sale of drinks with high sugar content.

That is if people here agree. The Ministry of Health is seeking public feedback on various interventions to reduce sugar consumption, which raises risks of getting diabetes, heart attacks, strokes and some cancers.

