Father of girl, 3, hit by PMD rider files police report

The father of a toddler knocked down by a personal mobility device (PMD) in a viral video clip has filed a police report against the rider.

Mr Garnell Glenn Bernard lodged the report last night over the incident that occurred in a Housing Board flat corridor in Boon Lay Drive on Sunday night.

Security video footage, which has been making the rounds online after Mr Bernard uploaded it on Facebook on Tuesday night, shows his three-year-old daughter Syahirah playing with a cat near their home when a PMD rider speeds by and knocks into her.

Mr Bernard, 41, who works as a cleaning supervisor and hairdresser, said in the Facebook post that he wanted to spread awareness about the incident. He added that he did not want the same thing to happen to anyone else.

Syahirah had minor bruises on her leg, but is all right now.

Mr Bernard told The Straits Times that he decided to lodge a police report after the rider accused his wife of lying about the incident when she was asked by a reporter about it earlier in the day.

His wife, Madam Siti Aisah, recognises the rider, who is believed to be in his late teens, as a resident in the block.

She said that they had initially not taken any action as they "felt pity" for him.

Madam Siti, 42, who is a housewife, said: "I have seen him grow up here, and he was bleeding in the leg too... so we decided to just let him go. But now that he says I am making things up, my husband decided to make it a big deal and go to the police."

Related Story Major PMD retailers to control sales to under-16s in wake of accidents

Related Story Speeding PMD riders: Too fast and too reckless

Mr Bernard added: "I really just hope that PMD riders can be more alert, look out for people around them and reduce their speed."

Using PMDs in the common corridors and void decks of HDB blocks in the 15 town councils run by the People's Action Party has been banned since Sept 1.

But there is a grace period until Oct 31 before users are punished for running afoul of the ban, which comes with a fine of up to $5,000.

In a Lianhe Wanbao report, West Coast Town Council chairman Patrick Tay said the town council is following up on Syahirah's case, and that grassroots bodies will arrange public education programmes about the risks of PMDs in HDB blocks.

In the meantime, Madam Siti is playing it safe. "Syahirah likes to go outside to play, but I have told her not to unless her brothers or sister are nearby. I am scared."