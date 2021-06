SINGAPORE - Resting at home on Sunday night (June 13) after getting his second Covid-19 vaccination, Mr Muhammad Nazlan, 34, heard a sound no parent wishes to hear - his 10-year-old daughter screaming for help from outside his Lorong 5 Toa Payoh flat.

From his ground-floor unit in Block 63, he also spotted something no parent wishes to see - his son, collapsed against a lamp post at the nearby fitness corner.