Fatal Tampines crash: Give.Asia managing nearly $500k raised for couple’s son

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Flowers and condolences left by members of the public at the crash site, where a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife died in a multi-vehicle accident on Oct 29, along Tampines Avenue 12 on Nov 1.

SINGAPORE - In five days, almost half a million dollars has been raised for the six-year-old son of the couple killed in the Tampines crash on Oct 29.

A woman who said she was a relative of the boy’s father had provided a QR code to her personal bank account on her Instagram page for those who wished to donate to the boy.

Several netizens questioned if this was a legitimate fundraising drive and if the money would indeed benefit the now orphaned child.

On Nov 4, crowdfunding platform Give.Asia said the relative had approached them to set up a fundraising campaign and it is working with the family to properly disburse the amount to the boy until he is older.

On Oct 29, the married couple on a motorcycle were travelling along Tampines Avenue 12 at around 10.35pm when a blue Audi slammed into them, killing them both.

The couple, both 24, have a six-year-old son and his mother , who was riding pillion, was pregnant.

On Nov 2, the relative said she had shared the QR code publicly because friends and family members wanted to contribute financially to help the boy. But soon, the public also transferred money to the account, which attracted some criticism.

Some netizens wondered if the woman was indeed a relative, if the fundraiser was a scam, and if the money would actually go to the boy.

Calling it a misunderstanding on her Instagram account, the relative said each donation received via QR code had been documented on an Excel sheet to ensure transparency.

She added that the public QR code had expired.

Efforts by ST to contact her were unsuccessful. The amount collected via PayNow has not been disclosed.

On Nov 4, in response to ST’s queries, Give.Asia said they were grateful to all donors for their support. About $480,000 had been raised from almost 12,000 donors, so far .

It added the relative wished to set up the campaign due to the overwhelming response from the public.

Give.Asia said its team reviewed her identification documents and the couple’s death certificates before approving the campaign for fundraising.

It said: “We recognised that the family was navigating an extraordinarily difficult period, and that formal arrangements concerning the child’s guardianship and long-term care would understandably take time.”

Questions raised

Give.Asia said the concerns by the public were important in ensuring that every dollar raised contributes to the child’s welfare and future.

It said: “We also acknowledge that separate personal PayNow QR codes have circulated in connection with efforts to help the family. These are independent of the Give.Asia campaign, and our platform’s verification and disbursement safeguards apply specifically to donations collected through our official channels.”

Give.Asia said the family plans to set up a dedicated bank account in the child’s name, with the funds reserved for his upbringing, education, healthcare and long-term financial security.

To ensure this, Give.Asia said it is willing to facilitate a long-term arrangement with the boy’s family and relevant parties to manage the donations.

It said: “Depending on the family’s wishes and the applicable legal requirements, this could include exploring appropriate account structures, trusteeship arrangements or other safeguards that would help ensure the funds remain available for the child’s needs as he grows older.”

But the money remains untouched until legal processes are completed, Give.Asia said.

It added : “As the legal guardianship process is still ongoing, Give.Asia will continue to safeguard donations collected through our platform. Disbursement will take place only after the necessary legal authority and banking arrangements have been verified and approved. There is no fixed disbursement date at this stage, as the appropriate arrangements must first be established.”

According to the listing on the platform, the fundraising campaign is expected to close on Nov 12.

The driver of the blue Audi, Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, 30, was handed nine charges over the accident.

They included for dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, and using a deregistered vehicle.

He was driving despite being under a six-year driving disqualification from March 2026 to March 2032.

The Audi had also slammed into another car. The 25-year-old female driver did not suffer any serious physical injuries but is seeking psychiatric treatment.

She had been driving her father’s car, which was so badly damaged it had to be scrapped.

Give.Asia said no amount of money can replace the love of the boy’s parents and added: “We believe the most important next step is not simply to raise more funds, but to ensure that the generosity already shown can make a meaningful difference in the years ahead.

“This requires cooperation, patience and a shared commitment to doing what is best for the child.”