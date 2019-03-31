Fancy a walk from Punggol to Jurong?

Nature lovers have a new trail to explore, with the launch of the 36km Coast-to-Coast Trail yesterday.

The trail, which links Jurong Lake Gardens in the west to Coney Island Park in the north-east, also features parks such as Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Bukit Batok Nature Park in one continuous route.

Also launched yesterday is a park at Rower's Bay in Lower Seletar Reservoir. This is part of the first phase of works for the 150km Round Island Route, slated to be completed by 2035.

By next year, Seletar Aerospace and Sengkang Riverside parks will be linked up, and 60km of paths between Gardens by the Bay and Rower's Bay will also be connected by 2021.

