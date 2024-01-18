Famous popiah and Peranakan kueh chang shops are latest additions to NHB’s heritage galleries

SINGAPORE - Back in 1945, Madam Lee Kim Choo began selling Peranakan kueh chang (rice dumplings) and kuehs in a makeshift stall at the junction of Joo Chiat Place and Everitt Road.

After World War II, she relocated her business – known as Kim Choo Kueh Chang – to a shophouse at 60 Joo Chiat Place where her daughter-in-law, Madam Helen Lim, took over the business in the early 2000s.

Much to her mother-in-law’s scepticism, Madam Lim brought in new innovations and recipes to boost sales. It was her idea to introduce bite-size rice dumplings and dumplings with mock meat and chicken filling to overcome challenges faced during the swine and bird flu crisis in the early 2000s.

Today, Kim Choo Kueh Chang continues to sell Madam Lee’s renowned home-made rice dumplings, using the recipe she created in 1945, among many other Peranakan snacks.

The business is run by Madam Lim’s son, Mr Edmond Wong, in the same shophouse, along with his two older brothers. They have another outlet in East Coast Road.

The shop now has a “mini museum” showcasing artefacts from its earlier years, as part of an initiative by the National Heritage Board (NHB) to document the heritage of businesses in Singapore.

These artefacts include a coin that was placed in a rice steamer and used as a makeshift alarm, as well as a pair of sandals worn by Madam Lee, which is adorned with Peranakan motifs that symbolise love and harmony.

Kim Choo Kueh Chang is one of six heritage businesses featured in NHB’s Street Corner Heritage Galleries scheme held in the Katong-Joo Chiat precinct that was launched on Jan 18.