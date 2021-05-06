Family service centre supports Muslim women facing challenges

Many Muslim women from disadvantaged families who have been supplementing their household incomes with home-based work amid job losses and wage cuts are not aware that they can receive help, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the newly renovated family service centre in Bukit Batok run by the Singapore Muslim Women's Association (PPIS), Madam Halimah said: "The family service centre here provides a very good touch point for them to come in to access services... financial, housing or education."

Noting that some of the women have heavy responsibilities at home and can commit only to home-based work, she said the PPIS family service centre can help them acquire the skills, capabilities and connections they need for home-based work such as baking.

The centre, which helped more than 3,000 beneficiaries in 2019 and last year, conducted a survey of 1,000 women to understand their needs and aspirations, to see how they and their families can be helped.

The centre's programmes are multifaceted and include financial support and marriage counselling.

Madam Halimah said she was happy to see the PPIS centre embedded in the community and supporting women and their families.

"Challenges faced by the community have evolved and are now a lot more complex," she said. "I think the challenge for all social service agencies is to come up with new ideas and innovative practices to reach out to their beneficiaries."

PPIS president Hazlina Abdul Halim said the centre had been improved to make its services more accessible to families in need.

"The whole idea is to offer support (through) casework and counselling services so that residents we serve are able to find their footing and really be stronger versions of themselves," she said.

Renovations were completed in March, and more counselling rooms were added.

Among other things, the centre offers the Support@Home programme for mothers from low-income families who are coping with multiple roles and responsibilities.

In sharing their experiences, the women learn to be emotionally resilient and more competent in managing their responsibilities.

Ms Raudhah Abdullah took part in the programme for eight weeks, during the circuit breaker period last year.

She attended weekly sharing sessions online with four other participants and two trainers.

The 30-year-old juggled attending these sessions with running a home-based online business and taking care of her two children.

"During the circuit breaker, husbands were working and the kids were at home. It was difficult for some mothers to cope with the stress of all that," she said.

"For two hours during the session, we got to express our feelings. Some mothers just needed others to talk to."

Founded in 1952, PPIS is a non-profit organisation focused on providing services for women, families and children.

Its core services include family services, student care and early childhood education.