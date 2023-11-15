Family on voyage around the world sails into Singapore to mark Deepavali with friends

SINGAPORE – Former engineer Andy Berns and his family set sail from New Zealand on their yacht for a voyage around the Asia-Pacific region but made sure to stop in Singapore to celebrate Deepavali with close friends.

Mr Berns, who is from Germany, worked in Singapore for about three years from 2002 for a multinational firm, and one of his sons was even born here. His Russian wife Ludmila used to run a language school in New Zealand.

On Nov 9, Mr Berns and his wife, both 52, and their sons Paul, 17, George, 15, and Konstantine, 13, docked their 13m yacht Somerset at the Changi Sailing Club. They have four other older sons, aged between 18 and 30, who are living across the world.

Mr Berns said: “It was a new experience celebrating Deepavali in Singapore. We went shopping at the bazaar, tried traditional food, and the boys learnt about Indian culture from this experience.”

They wore traditional Indian outfits and immersed themselves in the Deepavali experience at the home of their friends – tech firm managing director Saminathan Mathialagan, 54, and his wife.