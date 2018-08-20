Family of 7 rescued from Woodlands condo fire sparked by e-bike explosion

SINGAPORE - Authorities rescued a family of seven after an electric bicycle exploded, causing a fire in their home last Saturday night (Aug 18).

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to the incident on the eighth floor of 34 Woodlands Drive 16 at about 9.35pm.

SCDF said the fire, which involved an e-bike, was extinguished using an internal hose reel. One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the family was at home when the explosion occurred on the eighth-floor unit at Forestville Executive Condominium.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Among those rescued were a 60-year-old woman, and three children aged between three and eight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

Last month, an e-bike left charging was identified as the likely cause behind a fire that engulfed a terraced house in Little India.

On Aug 14, also in Woodlands, an e-scooter caught fire after sparks flew when its plug was pulled out of the charging socket.

According to SCDF figures released in February, the number of e-scooter fires spiked to 40 last year, up from nine the year before.