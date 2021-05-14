Family marks festive season with home revamp, thanks to halfway house residents

Freelance mechanic Mohammed Anis Adam had been hoping for a new wheelchair-friendly dining table for Hari Raya Aidilfitri to make meal times easier for his disabled wife.

Not only was his wish granted, but he also received a home makeover on top of new furniture, thanks to residents from Jamiyah Halfway House, a rehabilitation centre for former drug offenders.

Mr Anis, whose HDB flat in Telok Blangah had not been renovated in more than five years, said: "I was in awe when they told me about renovating my home. I was overjoyed when I saw the completed renovations, and I'm very thankful this happened to me and my family."

The 53-year-old has been the family's sole breadwinner since his wife, Ms Shazlin Hassan, 52, became wheelchair-bound after a stroke in 2016. The couple have two daughters, aged 18 and 16.

He said his wife had found it difficult to move around their flat, which was cluttered with equipment from his work.

It is now more spacious as the equipment is neatly stored on newly installed racks.

The flat has also been painted sky blue, the favourite colour of Ms Shazlin and her daughters.

The family also received a new study table, a sofa and fans.

Mr Anis said: "The home renovation was most important to us, because our home was messy and the paint was worn-out. Previously, my daughters had to study on the floor because they did not have a study table."

The renovation was part of the halfway house's Project Community 2.0, an outreach programme for their low-income beneficiaries that began in 2019.

Its residents would take beneficiaries out for a special meal and renovate their homes for festive occasions - Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas.

Mr Anis is the ninth beneficiary of the programme. His home makeover - from April 26 to May 7 - cost about $2,500, which was funded by donors to Jamiyah Halfway House.

Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, attended the official handover of the renovated home to Mr Anis yesterday.

He said: "I think it means a lot to the residents of the halfway house. They are in the process of rehabilitation and reintegration. By doing this, they can develop their skills and contribute to the community.

"They come together to bring happiness to people and that would motivate them to be reintegrated into the community."

The halfway house is run by Jamiyah Singapore, a Muslim voluntary welfare organisation that also has nursing homes for the elderly as well as student care and education centres.