Family loses everything in Boon Lay fire

Little was left of the home of a family of six after a fire swept through their fourth-floor Housing Board rental flat in Boon Lay on Monday night.

Mr Che Rohisyam Che Zain, 37, returned to his two-room flat in Block 191 Boon Lay Drive in an unsuccessful attempt to salvage his belongings yesterday.

He was among nine people who spent Monday night at Boon Lay Community Centre. They were provided with mattresses, pillows, blankets and water.

The Boon Lay grassroots team has applied to the South West Community Development Council emergency fund to provide financial relief to Mr Rohisyam's family. Meanwhile, HDB has arranged for his family to move into a seventh-floor flat in the same block.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

