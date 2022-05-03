Family glad to be able to gather for Hari Raya

Every Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Madam Tugiah Sarpin's house would be packed with relatives - about 60 of them - all celebrating the festive occasion together with her 97-year-old mother.

Different parts of the Tampines flat would be occupied by different generations of the family - children discussing their school worries in one room; young adults sharing their work experiences in another.

Madam Tugiah's mother, Madam Marmah Sirat, has always looked forward to welcoming her large family of 11 children, 25 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Each family would bring its own dishes and snacks to the house for a potluck.

Then Covid-19 struck in early 2020 and strict safe management measures were put in place. The family members had to greet one another over Zoom calls instead.

To lift spirits, the families took photographs and videos of themselves offering festive greetings to send to the group chat.

Madam Tugiah, 58, said: "It was very shocking for us as the gathering used to be a tradition each year. We were all very sad initially."

Last year, social gatherings were capped at five people and households could receive only up to five distinct visitors each day.

Madam Tugiah, a retired customer service officer, then prepared an online roster to schedule visits.

"I was strict about limiting the number of people for each visit and told them to do a polymerase chain reaction test before coming. I didn't allow them to come if they were sick, in order to (protect) my mother," she said.

In November last year, Madam Marmah fractured her arm in a fall and cannot speak now.

She also contracted Covid-19 in March this year together with Madam Tugiah's husband and their helper.

"I felt very lost and helpless," said Madam Tugiah.

She hopes the family can meet up again this year as her mother no longer recognises some of her great-grandchildren.

Madam Tugiah's daughter, Ms Nur Nasriati Mohamed Nasir, 34, said the house did not feel as merry in the past two years as it did pre-pandemic.

The administrative assistant said: "My favourite thing was being able to interact freely among our relatives, sharing stories and discussing issues. We talked about anything and everything under the sun."

Another member of the family who is looking forward to seeing everyone again this year is 46-year-old Juhaizan Abdul Hamid.

The teacher, who is Madam Marmah's grandson, said the past two years had been a sad time.

"On that first year, I remember feeling quite lost because we were unable to see our own families. We were just so disappointed."

He added: "Meeting through Zoom is not the same as meeting face to face. So we are happy that we're back together again."

Madam Tugiah said: "We're very happy, and I'm thankful we're all able to meet again while Nyayi (Madam Marmah) is still here. It's a bit wistful because we could not see how much all the children and young ones have grown over the past two years.

"All of them are very eager to visit again; we all miss one another."