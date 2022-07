Despite the extensive damage to his home and the loss of many precious possessions following a fire in April, Mr Joseph Ong is comforted by the fact that no lives were lost.

"Pictures of memorable events, close friends and family that we have no other copies of. Sentimental clothes, traditional clothes that you cannot even buy or make any more - they cannot be replaced," the 81-year-old retiree said. "But all that is nothing compared to lives."