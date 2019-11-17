Families welcome to join elderly for fun at club

Twice a week, 88-year-old Johnnie Wee goes to the gym at The Salvation Army Peacehaven Nursing Home for strength training.

Now, following the opening of a new inter-generational lifestyle club within the home's compound in Changi, his adult children and their offspring will be able to tag along with him for a fun day out.

At Jade Circle Arena, he will be able to do hydrotherapy in its wading pool while his younger family members splash about. At the club's games arcade, they can play whack-a-mole, foosball and mini bowling, among other things.

Mr Wee has three grandchildren, aged eight, 12 and 16.

The club is part of Jade Circle - an initiative by Lien Foundation, Khoo Chwee Neo Foundation and the nursing home. The aim of the club is for the young to mingle with the old as part of what it describes as a reinvention of residential and community care.

Peacehaven executive director Low Mui Lang said that the club can help give the elderly a sense of life and identity, and convert routine activities into something fun and meaningful.

She added:"As one grows old, you don't think you have much left in life, but interacting with children can bring laughter and joy."

The centre is open daily from 10am to 8pm, except public holidays. Children aged 12 and below can enter the club for free till Dec 22, while adults pay $10 per entry. Peacehaven Nursing Home members can also access the club for free.

Mr Wee and his wife, who live in Tampines, said they have already made plans to take their family to the club. Mrs Wee said: "They have everything here, from exercise activities to food, and fun. We will definitely bring our grandchildren here as they will love it."

As he is part of the strength-training programme at the gym, Mr Wee will be given a Jade Circle Arena membership.

From next year, the club will have a membership programme priced at $60 a month for unlimited entry.

By the first quarter of next year, senior citizens can get check-ups at the club's health centre.

By May, a residential-care facility and dementia-care training centre, both under Jade Circle, will also open within the compound.