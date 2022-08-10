Families take centre stage in tribute

Few hearts remained unmoved last night when Mr R. Chandran, founder-director of drama education company Act 3 Theatrics, shared how his family helped him get through the pain of undergoing surgery for prostate cancer late last year.

In a clip played at the National Day Parade (NDP) show, he said he had many sleepless nights after the operation, wondering whether the cancer had spread. His two sons, aged 25 and 14, rallied to help in his care and provide emotional support to their parents.

"It was in these nightmarish moments that my family gave me the courage to face up to my cancer," Mr Chandran, 66, said.

This year has been designated the Year of Celebrating Singapore Families by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, and like Mr Chandran, others also paid tribute to their families in the third segment of the NDP show.

They included a couple who had to cancel their wedding plans because of safe distancing measures, but ended up having an intimate ceremony at home with just their families.

Mr Bryan Tan, chief executive of Dads For Life and the Centre for Fathering, reflected on why he joined the movement, which aims to involve fathers to become good influences in their children's lives.

The video was accompanied by dance performers from the People's Association and Families for Life. Among them were Ms Lynn Tng Lay Eng, 57, and her three daughters - Niko, Niki and Nisen Yeo, all in their 20s - as well as her four sisters and a niece.

A first-time NDP performer, Ms Tng said the line dance formations were difficult to master but she had the help of her daughters, who have been dancing since primary school. She said they also helped teach the other performers, who are mostly in their 50s or older.

"They are very good, not like us older folks, with hands like legs and legs like hands," she joked.

NDP rehearsals allowed her to spend more time with her daughters, she said. "At home, sometimes they are busy with studies and work. But in preparing for the NDP, we talk more... and we have gotten closer."