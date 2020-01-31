Families of mentally incapacitated to get quicker access to emergency funds from Feb 7

SINGAPORE - Families will soon be able to gain quicker access to emergency funds when someone close is mentally incapacitated due to a sudden incident.

This is because of a joint initiative by the Family Justice Courts and DBS Bank.

From Feb 7, families that need money urgently for daily needs will gain expedited access to their loved one's bank account for a one-time withdrawal of up to $5,000 with DBS and POSB Bank, within three days of filing the application.

Currently, it takes up to three months to gain access to such bank accounts to withdraw up to $60,000.

However, under the collaboration, families that need funds urgently will not need to go to the courts to file an application.

Instead, they can walk into any of six selected POSB branches, where the collaboration is being piloted, for immediate assistance with filing . The branches are in Toa Payoh Central, Yishun West, Bedok Central, Hougang Central, Tanjong Pagar and Jurong Point.

Once the court grants the application, the bank will be directly notified of the court order. The verification process will also be expedited before funds are disbursed to family members.

If the application is in order, family members should receive a response within three working days of the submission, said Family Justice Courts registrar Kenneth Yap on Friday (Jan 31).

"With this collaboration, it becomes more convenient for distressed families to obtain emergency funds by approaching a neighbourhood bank rather than going to court," he said, noting that this is the first time that the Family Justice Courts is partnering with a private sector organisation.

The $5,000 limit was also put in place to balance making the process fast and convenient for family members while protecting the interests of patients, said District Judge Colin Tan.

"After comparing with other types of legislation, other types of processes, the limit was picked as it would be helpful for the applicant and reasonable for the patient," he said.

He added that the collaboration would be useful for families that would require some money to tide them through a short period, while preparing the paperwork needed for an application for a larger sum of money.

Safeguards will also be put in place in the expedited application process, such as requiring applicants to declare that they have received the consent of all relevant parties.

DBS Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon said the bank hopes the joint initiative will ease and facilitate the process for families undergoing a challenging transition.

"As a purpose-driven organisation, we want to do our part to help families facing challenging circumstances obtain emergency funds as quickly as possible," said Mr Shee.