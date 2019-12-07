Families dress up in Christmas spirit to raise funds for children with critical illnesses

SINGAPORE - Families came decked out in Santa Claus and elf costumes on Saturday (Dec 7) to take part in a fundraising Christmas fun run to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Some enthusiastic participants even made their own Christmas-themed costumes for the run organised by the Make-A-Wish Singapore.

The 10km annual Santa Run for Wishes 2019 was flagged off by national basketballer and Make-A-Wish ambassador Ng Hanbin.

The Make-A-Wish foundation, which helps to make wishes of children with critical illnesses come true, raises funds in the fun run to carry out its mission.

Teenager Shakeel, 15, an e-gaming enthusiast with end-stage renal disease, will be having his wish granted on Sunday (Dec 8).

Shakeel, who recently received a kidney transplant, will play Apex Legends with one of video game's top players.

The game will be live-streamed on Twitch and Facebook and organised by Make-A-Wish Singapore with Sin Esports.

Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Culture, Community and Youth, said the fun run, now in its sixth year, brings together the community to support families of children with critical illnesses.

"This season of giving is an opportunity and reminder to care for those around us. Let us continue to grow the SG Cares spirit to make Singapore a more caring home for all," she added.

Donations for Santa Run for Wishes will be accepted until the end of December. The public can make a donation on https://www.makeawish.org.sg/en/donate, or refer eligible children and young adults between three and 18 years old with a critical illness at https://www.makeawish.org.sg/en/refer-a-child.