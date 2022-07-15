Falls from height top cause of 30 fatalities at the workplace this year

Falling from a height was the top cause of the 30 workplace deaths this year, 11 of which involved falls.

The 11 cases comprised seven workers who fell from a height, two who fell into the sea while working on marine vessels, one who fell when alighting from a vehicle, and another who slipped and tripped at the workplace.

The figures were released yesterday at a workplace safety forum.

The number of deaths so far this year is the highest recorded in the same period since 2016, when 42 workers died in the first six months of the year.

The top cause of fatalities this year was falling from a height, with seven deaths, including the owner of a renovation firm who fell through the false ceiling board of a shophouse in Geylang in May.

The other top causes were vehicular incidents and equipment/ structure failure.

While investigations into workplace accidents often show human error as the cause, attributing blame is not very useful, said Mr Goh Chin Keong, deputy director of investigations and inspectorate specialists at the Occupational Safety and Health Division of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

"I think the important thing is to think of ways to remove hazards and remove all this risk through engineering, technology and design for safety," he said.

He was speaking to around 800 people, including representatives from various companies and registered workplace safety and health (WSH) officers, at the Target Zero Falls Forum held at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability in Jurong East.

Organised by the WSH Council, the one-day forum featured presentations by industry experts on best practices related to working at heights, such as working on fragile surfaces, ladders and roofs. The experts also spoke about slip, trip and fall hazards at the workplace.

The forum came one day after the most recent workplace fatality - a 51-year-old Singaporean who died in hospital on Wednesday. He had been struck by a wood fragment when it broke from a piece of plywood during a pile load test at a Pasir Ris Drive 1 work site last week.

On July 7, another worker died in a forklift accident at a Build-To-Order project site in Choa Chu Kang.