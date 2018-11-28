Falling concrete injures man outside Little India boutique hotel

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old Malaysian man suffered spinal injuries after he was struck by falling concrete outside a boutique hotel in Little India on Tuesday night (Nov 27).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it received a call for medical assistance at Wanderlust Hotel at 2 Dickson Road at 11.40pm.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Videos posted on Facebook show large pieces of concrete spread across the ground next to the man.

Facebook user Lee Hwa said that a "whole row of stones" fell from the building.

The man appeared to be in pain and a group of passers-by could be seen trying to calm him down before paramedics arrived.

ST understands that the pieces of concrete that fell were part of the hotel's facade.

The man was sitting on a ledge next to the walkway outside the hotel when he was hit.

He was taken to hospital in a semi-conscious state with spinal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

ST has contacted the Building and Construction Authority, as well as Wanderlust Hotel, for more information.

In June, a decorative panel fell 40 storeys from the top of a Housing Board block in Bendemeer Road, though no one was hurt.

Police officers cordoned an area roughly half the size of a basketball court for about 17 hours. Checks on neighbouring blocks with similar facade features were also conducted as a precautionary measure.

The incident came days after a decorative structure on an HDB block in Pasir Ris fell from a height of at least eight storeys, startling residents in the area. There were no injuries in that incident as well.