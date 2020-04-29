Fall in number of people caught flouting safe distancing rules

More people are adhering to safe distancing measures, with fewer than 70 caught flouting these rules yesterday, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli.

About the same number of people were also caught for not wearing masks outside their homes, he said in an update on Facebook.

About a week ago, Mr Masagos had said that 150 people were nabbed for breaching safe distancing measures last Wednesday, while 50 were caught for not wearing masks in public.

Yesterday, he said there are early signs that the elevated circuit breaker measures, put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, are starting to work.

"The daily case numbers in our local community are slowly co-ming down.

"We must press on to bring these numbers down further," Mr Masagos said.

He reiterated that some of the restrictions to reduce movement in Singapore "may be eased when the situation gets better".

"Until then, let us all do our very best to stay home and comply with the tighter measures," he said.

Short to no queues were seen at four popular markets which, since last Wednesday, allowed patrons to enter only on alternate days of the week, based on the last digit of their NRIC number or Foreign Identification Number.

Enforcement of this began last Friday at Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market and the markets in Marsiling Lane and Jurong West Street 52, where shoppers who came on the wrong day were turned away.

At the time, the National Environment Agency said that across the four markets, queues were shorter on Friday morning compared with the previous two days, ranging from no queues to queues of about 20 people.

It added that just over 400 people, or about 5 per cent of the crowd who visited the markets from 7am to 10am on Friday, were turned away.

Mr Masagos said that the figure was less than 5 per cent yesterday.