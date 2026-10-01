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Fake image of crocodile in reservoir put through AI checks, but results were inconclusive: PUB

Water activities at Pandan Reservoir were suspended while PUB and the National Parks Board conducted search and capture operations there.

SINGAPORE – An image of a crocodile in a reservoir was checked to make sure that it was real, but the results were inconclusive, prompting national water agency PUB to suspend water activities there and to look for the reptile.

In a Facebook post on Oct 1, PUB said that it was notified to the image, supposedly showing a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir, on Aug 20. It then tried to verify the image using “various AI checker tools”, with no definite results.

“Hence, in the interest of public safety, PUB acted quickly and took the necessary precautionary measures,” it said.

PUB and the National Parks Board had earlier said that they were conducting search and capture operations in the area, with signs put up to warn the public.

The PUB also told the Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation to suspend all water activities at the reservoir.

The PUB said a day later, on Aug 21, that it stopped looking for the reptile and lifted the suspension of water activities, after it found the image to be fake. The agency also said that it had made a police report.

PUB said in its Oct 1 post that the man is a worker employed by its reservoir maintenance contractor. The man’s supervisor had alerted PUB to the image on Aug 20.

Ye Lin, a 30-year-old Myanmar national, was on Sept 29 charged in relation to this incident. He was handed one charge for transmitting a false message, and another for obstructing the course of justice.

Ye said on Sept 29 that he intended to plead guilty and would not be engaging a lawyer. His case will be heard again in court in November.