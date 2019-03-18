FairPrice to hold prices of 100 house brand products for a year, introduce Merdeka Generation discount

SINGAPORE - To help moderate the rising cost of living and protect shoppers from price fluctuations, FairPrice has pledged to freeze the prices of 100 FairPrice house brand products for the next 15 months.

More than half of these products have also had their prices slashed by up to 30 per cent as of Monday (March 18), in order to ensure all items in the basket of goods are priced at least 20 per cent cheaper than comparable leading brands, the supermarket chain said.

The 100 products include rice, cooking oil, poultry, toiletries and household cleaning products.

They have been selected to represent popular daily essentials purchased by the average Singapore household, FairPrice said.

The vow to hold the prices of these staples steady until June 30, 2020, is an effort to "help cushion Singaporeans against possible price increases for everyday essentials over the next year, regardless of changes in supply and external factors", and to set the industry benchmark for prices of these goods, it said.

Members of the Merdeka Generation, which refers to Singaporeans born in the 1950s, will soon be able to enjoy a 3 per cent discount on purchases at all FairPrice outlets on Wednesdays.

Under the year-long scheme that starts on July 1, they can obtain the discount by showing their Merdeka Generation Card or other valid identification at the cashier counter.

Since 2014, Pioneer Generation shoppers have also been entitled to a 3 per cent discount on purchases every Monday. The discount scheme was extended to include Thursdays in 2017, and will run until June 30 this year.

Related Story FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation discounts again till June 2019, but no priority queue from Jan 1

Pioneer Generation members are Singaporeans who were aged 16 and older in 1965.

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said that as part of the NTUC group of social enterprises, the supermarket chain "continues to play our part in moderating the cost of living".

"In addition, we honour our Merdeka Generation by providing additional cost savings for them, while continuing our Pioneer Generation and seniors' discount initiatives," he said.