FairPrice to add 300 new house-brand items

The FairPrice supermarket chain will add 300 new items to its shelves in the next 12 months, in a move to expand and refresh its house-brand range of products.

It started by launching 30 of the new products at all FairPrice stores yesterday.

The items include canola oil, Thai Hom Mali rice, green tea, rolled oats, premium kitchen towels, liquid detergent and adult diaper pants, it said yesterday.

The supermarket chain offers more than 2,000 house-brand products under different brands, including FairPrice, Pasar, Harvest Fields, Golden Chef and Life.

Ms Grace Chua, its managing director and deputy head of products, said: "Our research shows that consumers want access to affordable products, but they also want more than just the basics.

"They want choice, quality, healthier products and convenience. We see this as an opportunity to re-imagine our house-brand products."

Its house-brand products are sourced from more than 55 countries, including Japan, Australia, Singapore, Italy and Canada.

FairPrice said these products are priced 10 per cent to 20 per cent lower than comparable national branded products.

A survey it did with 400 consumers found that three out of four are willing to buy house-brand products, ranging from staples to fresh food to non-food items.

Its also showed that shoppers from low-to high-income households buy house-brand products.

FairPrice, whose social mission is to help families stretch their dollar amid the rising cost of living, began introducing house-brand products 34 years ago.

In March this year, it initiated a price freeze on a basket of 100 FairPrice house-brand products until end-June next year.

And more than half of these 100 products had their prices slashed by up to 30 per cent.

The move was to protect Singaporeans from any price fluctuations, regardless of changes in supply and external factors, FairPrice said then.

It added that the basket of items was specially selected based on popular daily essentials bought by customers. These include rice, oil, beverages, toiletries and household cleaners.

Since July this year, Merdeka Generation seniors have been getting a 3 per cent discount on their groceries every Wednesday at over 140 FairPrice stores across Singapore.

Pioneer Generation seniors also had their existing 3 per cent discount benefit extended by a year.

They receive the discount twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.

In keeping with its social mission, FairPrice said that by the second quarter of next year, it will set up a consumer advisory panel to develop more new house-brand products.