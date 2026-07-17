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FairPrice supermarkets to play Singapore-made songs islandwide at peak periods in new tie-up

Tracks by local artistes will be played at stores for up to six hours each day.

SINGAPORE - Shoppers can now enjoy the tunes of homegrown artistes such as Nathan Hartono and Regina Song as they browse the shelves at FairPrice supermarkets, in a new collaboration between the National Arts Council (NAC) and FairPrice Group (FPG).

Under the three-year deal, Singapore-made songs will be played at 159 FairPrice stores across the island from July 17 for up to six hours each day at peak shopping periods, said NAC and FPG in a statement on the same day.

The songs to be played are a mix of English, Malay, Chinese and Tamil songs, by artistes such as rapper ABANGSAPAU, former Singapore Idol contestant Tabitha Nauser, and singer-songwriters Iman Fandi and lullaboy.

The songs can also be found on I Play SG Music’s Spotify playlist titled Shop Till You Bop. The playlist will be refreshed over time to feature more artistes, said NAC and FPG.

Visuals of artistes will also be broadcast across over 150 in-store digital screens nationwide through FPG’s retail media network, FPG ADvantage.

This new partnership is part of NAC’s I Play SG Music initiative, which brings Singapore-made music into everyday public spaces.

NAC and FPG said the tie-up will offer local musicians daily exposure to an audience beyond live shows or festivals.

“Today, with FairPrice Group, we are transforming supermarkets across the island into places where shoppers can connect with local music and the stories behind it,” said NAC chief executive officer Elaine Ng.

“We hope these everyday encounters spark curiosity, grow new audiences for our artists, and inspire more people to embrace and celebrate Singapore’s vibrant music scene.”

FPG chief Vipul Chawla said the partnership with is an extension of FPG’s customer focus, transforming routine grocery shopping into a more uplifting and engaging experience.

“By leveraging our integrated in-store media capabilities, we are glad to connect shoppers with our local musicians and inject a little more joy into their everyday lives,” he said.

Singer-songwriter Sherman Zhuo said the partnership will create opportunities for people to discover local music naturally in their everyday lives.

“I hope these moments inspire greater appreciation for Singaporean artists and our local music scene,” he said.

The partnership is the latest in NAC’s strategy of bringing the arts into public spaces beyond traditional cultural venues.

In 2023, NAC and SMRT Trains signed a memorandum of understanding that saw songs by local artistes broadcast daily across SMRT Trains-operated MRT and LRT stations.