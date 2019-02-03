FairPrice raises $38k for ST fund

FairPrice donated $38,000 to aid beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) on Thursday.

The amount was raised through FairPrice's "One FairPrice Family" initiative, where donations were made when the retailer's management and corporate employees volunteered at outlets during the busy Chinese New Year period.

For every hour FairPrice's chairman and board members volunteered, $88 was donated, while $8 was donated for every hour FairPrice's senior management and staff from its headquarters volunteered.

FairPrice's management and corporate employees volunteered for 4,000 hours during the festive season.

Its chief executive Seah Kian Peng and chairman Bobby Chin presented $38,000 to STSPMF at FairPrice Xtra @ Ang Mo Kio Hub. Student beneficiaries of the fund present were also given $38 each to purchase groceries.

"We wanted to actively engage our staff in contributing to help the student beneficiaries supported by STSPMF through teamwork and empathy," said Mr Seah. "Together with our community, we believe that every child deserves to be provided with an equal opportunity to develop his full potential."