FairPrice offers 15% discount on three rice products until Nov 9

SINGAPORE - For the next two weeks, shoppers will be able to purchase three rice products from FairPrice at a cheaper price, after the supermarket chain introduced a 15 per cent discount on them.

From Thursday to Nov 9, each customer will be able to buy up to four bags of Songhe AAA Thai Hom Mali Rice 5kg, FairPrice Brown Rice 5kg or Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice 10kg, with the promotion available in retail outlets and on its online platform.

The Songhe 5kg bag usually costs $16.90, but will be on sale at $14.35, while the FairPrice 5kg brown rice will cost $9.50 from its original cost of $11.20. The promotion will also see the Double FP 10kg bag go for $19.90, instead of $23.65.

In a statement on Wednesday, FairPrice said the prices of these three products have not changed since 2020, as part of its efforts to reduce the effects of inflation on daily essentials.

Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive of FairPrice Group, said: “Rice is a key staple and basic necessity for most households in Singapore.

“With the current unprecedented inflation coupled with supply chain disruptions, rising cost of living is a top concern for consumers. To allay these concerns, FairPrice continues to strengthen our efforts to moderate the cost of living.”

