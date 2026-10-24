FairPrice Foundation pledges $3m to Hao Ren Hao Shi’s efforts to support low-income individuals

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Through the partnership, FairPrice Foundation will support charity Hao Ren Hao Shi’s Mobile Groceries and Happy Mart initiatives across approximately 1,200 distributions.

SINGAPORE – More than 126,000 low-income individuals are set to gain greater access to fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, milk and household essentials following FairPrice Foundation’s $3 million donation in support of two grocery distribution initiatives run by charity Hao Ren Hao Shi.

The donation, announced on Oct 24, is for a three-year partnership that includes about 1,200 distributions under the charity’s Mobile Groceries and Happy Mart initiatives . About 1,000 corporate and front-line volunteers will be mobilised to support the monthly packing and distribution runs.

Unity pharmacists will also participate in selected community distributions, offering complimentary blood pressure checks and basic wellness advice, FairPrice Group said, adding that the partnership aims to improve beneficiaries’ access to nutritious food and quality essentials.

A Mobile Groceries distribution at Block 158 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 on Oct 24 marked the start of the partnership, with 100 volunteers helping to distribute fresh produce, eggs, milk, daily essentials and a special Wellness Pack containing supplements curated by Unity to more than 300 low-income individuals.

Among the beneficiaries at the run was 71-year-old Lim, who lives in a rental flat in Toa Payoh with his wife. They have received daily essentials from the Mobile Groceries initiative for eight years.

“My wife cooks daily, so being able to collect produce such as vegetables and eggs really helps to ease our grocery budget,” he said.

Aisyah, a 33-year-old mother of two who also receives her daily essentials through the initiative, said she prepares meals for her children in advance because she does not have enough time to cook after coming home from work.

She added: “Having the grocery truck come to our block takes a huge load off my monthly budget.”

Another beneficiary, 80-year-old Low, lives alone and collects groceries such as eggs, bread, rice and oil from the initiative to supplement her daily meals.

“As I have been retired for many years, this initiative helps me to save money. I also get to catch up with my neighbours during the distributions,” she said.

Jean Khong, general manager of FairPrice Foundation, the group’s philanthropic arm, said the foundation believes that good nutrition is a cornerstone of community well-being.

She added: “For many families, putting nutritious meals on the table while juggling rising household expenses can be challenging. This is why we support communities at different stages of life, from young children to seniors.

“Through our partnership with Hao Ren Hao Shi, we hope to make everyday essentials and fresh, nutritious food more accessible to families right here in the heartland, easing some of their daily worries and helping them eat better.”

Anson Ng, founder-chairman of Hao Ren Hao Shi, said the charity is grateful for the support, which will allow it to provide better nutrition to those in need.

“Beyond essential provisions, we are creating meaningful opportunities for youth and volunteers to experience the joy of giving back and build a more compassionate Singapore together,” he said.

FairPrice Foundation’s partnership with Hao Ren Hao Shi is the latest of its programmes aimed at improving nutrition access and education for vulnerable groups in Singapore.

Other programmes by the foundation include a gamified nutrition education programme for seniors; a pre-school nutrition and sustainability education initiative; a commitment to provide $1 million worth of fresh protein to vulnerable communities by 2030; the distribution of rescued fruits and vegetables to communities in need; and the provision of free breakfast bundles for Primary 6 pupils.