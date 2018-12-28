FairPrice discounts to continue for Pioneer Generation shoppers

Pioneer Generation shoppers will continue to enjoy discounts under the NTUC FairPrice discount scheme for another six months, as the supermarket chain announced a fourth extension yesterday.

The Pioneer Generation priority queues, however, will be discontinued on Jan 1.

FairPrice said in a statement that it will extend its Pioneer Generation discount scheme until June 30 at its supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Last year, the scheme was enhanced to allow members to enjoy a 3 per cent discount on Thursdays, on top of Mondays.

FairPrice said this complements the Seniors' Discount Scheme, which enables shoppers above the age of 60 to enjoy a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays.

Pioneer Generation members are Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2014 who obtained citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986.

FairPrice chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said the supermarket chain was one of the first retailers to champion the national initiative to honour Singaporeans who have contributed to the country's pioneering years.

He added that the chain has decided to extend the scheme for Pioneer Generation members again "so that they may continue to reap greater savings for daily essentials".

This year alone, members who shopped at FairPrice reaped over $4.5 million in discounts through the scheme.

The new extension will cost the chain more than $2 million, in addition to the $16 million in discounts given to members since the scheme was launched in 2014.

FairPrice said yesterday it will discontinue its Pioneer Generation priority queues on Jan 1, as the arrangement has "since fulfilled its objective". Mr Seah said it was introduced in October 2014 to raise awareness among customers to treat pioneers and seniors more graciously.

"We encourage the public and shoppers alike to continue to be considerate in their shopping etiquette, going beyond designated queues as we cultivate a more gracious and kinder society," he added.

FairPrice said customer notices will be put up to inform customers of the priority queue change.

To enjoy discounts, members should present their Pioneer Generation card, which is provided as part of the Government's Pioneer Generation Package, at the cashier's counter.