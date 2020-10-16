FairPrice apologises after bat seen eating bananas outside Jurong East outlet

SINGAPORE -NTUC FairPrice apologised on Friday (Oct 16) afternoon after a video of a bat feeding on a comb of bananas at the supermarket chain's 24-hour store in Jurong East made the rounds online.

In a Facebook Post on Friday afternoon, FairPrice said it was aware of the viral video of the incident outside the outlet at 345 Jurong East St 31 where the fruits were displayed.

But it is unclear which day and what time the video was filmed that night.

"We have since moved all fruits inside the store to prevent future occurrences, and checks have also been made to ensure any fruits affected have been discarded," said FairPrice in the Facebook post.

The grocery chain has contacted the authorities to look into the cause of the presence of bats in the area.

This is not the first time this year that bats have been spotted in urban places.

Last month, bats flew into some residents' homes in Block 14 Upper Boon Keng Road. The Jalan Besar Town Council later pruned fruit trees near the affected block to discourage the bats from roosting there.

People have also become more jittery around bats as they are a source of the coronavirus.

A World Health Organisation scientist said in May that Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, comes from a group of viruses that originate or are spread by bats.

In February, The Straits Times reported that the Singapore authorities were receiving more bat-related reports than usual, with some people worried they may catch the coronavirus from the creatures.

One person reportedly threw a live bat down a rubbish chute.

Experts told The Straits Times last month that it is highly unlikely that bats in Singapore are carrying the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, but people who come into contact with one should still take precautions.

The shy animals play important roles in the ecosystem as pollinators and seed dispersers, as well as helping to keep the insect population in check.

According to The National Parks Board's animal advisory on bats, the public is advised to leave bats alone when they come across them. Those who happen to come into contact with bats should thoroughly wash their hands with soap.