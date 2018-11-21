FairPrice and Courts among 41 Top Influential Brands

Courts, FairPrice and Sephora were some of the well-known companies recognised yesterday for their branding strength and positive engagement with consumers.

They were among 41 named as Asia's "Top Influential Brands", while nine other companies, including Grab and Maybank, were honoured as "Top Employer Brands" at a summit organised by consumer think-tank Influential Brands.

Other winners of the Top Influential Brands award included Pokka, Krispy Kreme and Lazada .

The summit was held at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel in partnership with Amazon Web Services, Huawei and the Kenn Foundation.

The Asia's Top Influential Brands awards covers about 100 categories, ranging from food and beverage and fast-moving consumer goods to financial services and online operations.

A survey was conducted across Asia to identify the consumer preference from one particular group of customers - women between 26 and 50 years of age. Influential Brands selected this group because of their "high degree of influence and purchasing power".

The brands given awards yesterday topped the survey involving more than 4,000 consumers.

Mr Jorge Rodriguez, managing director of Influential Brands, praised the winners: "All awardees are market leaders in their respective categories that have continued to place emphasis on consumers' needs to develop their products and concepts, especially in the face of consumers' demands in the digital age."

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said at the award ceremony: "The Influential Brands award will motivate us in our pursuit to better serve our customers, set new standards for the supermarket retail industry while upholding our social objective and be a leading retailer with a heart.

"This achievement also affirms the commitment of our management and staff, as well as our strategic business partners and acknowledges the support of our customers."

Six CEOs from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines were also recognised as "Top CEOs Of The Year". They included Mr Raman Singh of Mundipharma, Mr Jose Victor Paterno of the Philippine Seven Corporation, Ms Rosaline Chow Koo of CXA Group and Mr Tiwa York of Kaidee.