Facial therapy deal at Healthsprings Aesthetics

Healthsprings Aesthetics, located at Liat Towers, is offering subscribers of The Straits Times a special deal.

Instead of paying $300 for the 60-minute Ultra Hydrating Therapy, you'll only pay $38 (valid until May 31).

This is a non-invasive treatment that includes an ultrasonic exfoliation, a mask to improve skin elasticity and texture, and it ends with a light massage and an eyebrow trim.

Terms and conditions apply. Call 9088-8775 for queries or to set up an appointment.

Be sure to mention you're a Straits Times subscriber when you're making your appointment.