Faces behind the masks

Tomorrow is International Nurses Day, which honours the important work that nurses do. It is also the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing who has profoundly influenced modern healthcare. This year is the 200th anniversary of her birth. As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, it is all hands on deck at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) where healthcare workers are at the front line of the battle against the coronavirus which causes Covid-19 . This is a portrait series of the nursing staff at NCID by The Straits Times.

Wen Bei Bei, 32

Senior Staff Nurse

Personal message to the public:

"We are the front-line healthcare workers and you are our strongest support. Please stay at home and keep safe for the good of everyone. We will stay strong and continue to fight and triumph over this pandemic.

Dr Margaret Soon, 49

Director of Nursing

Personal message to the public:

"Thank you for partnering us through this outbreak. Your care and concern for the front liners is very much appreciated. The many words of encouragement are deeply felt. We are in this together (#WFH) - you Work From Home, while we Work From Hospital.

Mohamed Firdaus Mohamed Salleh, 37

Senior Staff Nurse

Personal message to the public:

"The steps taken by the Government is to ensure the safety of us all and will work only if everyone plays his part. We, the healthcare workers, will continue to do our very best to battle this virus tirelessly and make the country safe once more just like how we did during the Sars period.

Chang Wei Shi, 25

Staff Nurse

Personal message to the public:

"I once had a patient who remembered me caring for him just before he was sent to ICU. When he was discharged from ICU, he saw me and said: "You are the nurse who saved my life!" That was really heartwarming. My personal message to everyone is to stay home, stay safe, remain positive.

Alice Binu, 40

Assistant Nurse Clinician

Personal message to the public:

"My most ardent appeal to the public is to respect and obey the law. Stay at home as much as possible but please wear your mask when you go out, practise safe distancing and good hand hygiene. Think of "not me, but we" in order to overcome this battle together.

Sara Jan Jericho Victoria, 32

Senior Staff Nurse

Personal message to the public:

"Just have faith and this too shall pass. The road till the end of this pandemic is still long but your patience is what we need to fight this virus. Stay safe everyone; especially to my fellow healthcare workers and auxiliary workers in the hospital.

Senifah Radi, 66

Senior Nurse Manager

Personal message to the public:

"Obey the circuit breaker orders - be safe, stay home, practise safe distancing and stay united. We will overcome this together with community effort.

Shah Azim Shahjihan, 28

Staff Nurse

Personal message to the public:

"I'd like to share a quote by Bob Riley - "Hard times don't create heroes. It is during the hard times when the 'hero' within us is revealed ."

Sim Kah Cheng, 52

Senior Staff Nurse

Personal message to the public:

"I work in NCID and my son works as an SCDF paramedic. For my mother's safety, I had to send her to stay with my siblings during this period. This temporary confinement for the community is actually for the benefit of everyone.

Sincy Cheriyan, 41

Senior Assistant Nurse

Personal message to the public:

"Wash your hands often with soap and water. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and don't touch your face before washing your hands. Stick to a healthy diet and sleep well.