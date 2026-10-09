F1 Singapore Grand Prix exempt from charging 10-cent beverage container return scheme deposit: NEA

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The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will be held from Oct 9-11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

SINGAPORE – Visitors attending the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will not be charged a 10-cent deposit on drinks under the beverage container return scheme.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Oct 9 in response to media queries that the exemption was granted because the event will be held very close to the Oct 1 full roll-out of the scheme, and because of the race’s scale and nature.

Race promoter Singapore GP said on its website that this exemption covers beverages sold in the Marina Bay Street Circuit Park.

NEA said: “Visitors will not be charged the 10-cent deposit, and they should deposit their empty beverage bottles at the recycling bins set up within the Circuit Park for recycling.”

Singapore GP will issue push notifications through its associated SGP mobile app on Oct 9 to alert visitors to these arrangements.

NEA added that notices will also be displayed at food and beverage outlets as well as SGP Grid Bars within the Circuit Park.

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Oct 9 to 11 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Under the beverage container return scheme, all plastic bottles and metal cans from 150ml to 3 litres must be labelled with the official 10-cent deposit mark and barcode.

Customers pay an extra 10 cents for each drink purchased under the scheme. But they get the money back when they drop the used containers into a collection machine, also called a Return Right machine.

From Oct 1, it is an offence for anyone, including supermarket operators, to supply any regulated beverage if the container is not affixed with the scheme’s deposit mark and a barcode.

Under the Resource Sustainability Act, those found guilty can face fines of up to $10,000 and/or up to three months’ jail.

More than 1,000 machines became operational on April 1. But NEA, which is administering the scheme, gave producers and retailers an extra six months to clear old stock, with the transition period ending on Sept 30.