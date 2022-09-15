F1 festivities back after two-year break

With flight bookings into the country picking up pace, the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is set to see its biggest turnout since the inaugural night race in 2008, and fans can celebrate with parties back at four locations after a two-year hiatus.

The Grand Prix Season Singapore 2022 precinct parties will be held on Sentosa for the first time, and in Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Kampong Glam, from Sept 23 to Oct 2, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday.

Each precinct party has a curated line-up of offerings showcasing the best of the location.

These parties, along with other offerings, complement the racing experience itself, and encourage locals and visitors to enjoy what Singapore has to offer, said STB.

The country is set for a heady few weeks.

The number of flight bookings into Singapore is up 305 per cent since the start of this year, according to Sojern, a digital marketing travel platform.

The biggest bump in visitor numbers has come from Oceania - mainly Australia - up 17 per cent this year compared with 2019.

While F1 fan Omar Sherif thinks the parties are catered more for the public than avid F1 followers, he said: "They do help to bring a sense of excitement regarding F1."

With interests in motoring and simulators, the 21-year-old undergraduate added that he would be keen to attend the party in Kampong Glam which is also a pit stop for the F1 roving truck's load of activities.

"Undoubtedly, there will be something for everyone to enjoy, even if you can't afford tickets to the actual race."

Precinct parties

SENTOSA

Families and beach lovers can lap up music at the Central Beach Bazaar or hop into racing simulators before unwinding with race-inspired film screenings.

ORCHARD ROAD

Enjoy the thrill of the chase of bagging a unique find at an auto-themed flea market at *scape.

There are arcade game-based challenges outside Ngee Ann City and an exhibition showcasing artworks from recycled cardboard, including a 5m-long race car.

CLARKE QUAY

Themed parties will be driven by renowned DJs, while a fitness megathon at a race-themed carnival will rev up the adrenaline factor.

KAMPONG GLAM

Listen to local bands such as Bushmen and Raw Energy while filling up on halal dishes at the Food Yard.

Track All-Style street dance battles and freestyle BMX bike challenges too.

Other selected offerings:

GATHERING OF MCLAREN SUPERCARS

Catch a glimpse of the new McLaren Artura, the British automotive manufacturer's first high-performance hybrid supercar, and other McLaren production cars, including two never-seen-before models, at the Suntec convention centre.

Get up close and personal with F1 drivers at the Williams Racing experience.

Meet F1 drivers Alexander Albon and Nicholas Latifi, as well as purchase exclusive merchandise at an immersive pop-up experience at Suntec City.

SIT IN A LIFE-SIZE LEGO MCLAREN

Belt up in the replica of a sleek McLaren Formula 1 race car, which took almost 1,900 hours to construct, in Orchard Road.

Fans can also buy a collectible version of the car.

INDULGE IN LUXURIOUS POST-RACE PARTY AMBER LOUNGE

Enjoy cocktails by award-winning bartenders, mingle with members of the F1 racing fraternity and watch a theatrical cabaret at Fullerton Bay Hotel's The Clifford Pier.

SIMULATED RACING

The HyperDrive Cities Festival 2022 at *scape combines simulated racing, entertainment, lifestyle and technology within an urban carnival setting.