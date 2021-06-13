Ez-link gift on the way for front liners

A thousand front-line workers at Changi Airport will receive ez-link cards with a stored value of $50 as a gift next month. The move to help with their transport costs is the result of a ground-up initiative by about 70 Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) officers who wanted to show their appreciation for the workers.

Calling themselves Friends for Aviation (FFA), the group of officers said yesterday that cleaners, trolley and baggage handlers will be among the workers to benefit.

FFA said that some of these workers now need to travel more often for their routine Covid-19 testing, following stepped-up measures at the airport last month to guard against another cluster of Covid-19 cases emerging.

A total of 43 workers at Changi tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

FFA founder Angela Ng, an aviation policy officer at CAAS, said the Covid-19 outbreak at Changi has added to the challenges in the aviation sector.

"So everybody needs some encouragement, especially our front liners who don't have the opportunity to work from home to stay safe."

FFA said it has pooled together $25,000 to fund the ez-link card distribution. The remaining $25,000 needed will come from Temasek Trust's oscar@sg fund, which has agreed to match FFA on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Members of the public who want to show support to aviation front liners can submit messages of appreciation and encouragement by June 25. The messages will be printed and given out together with the ez-link cards.

Submission details can be found on FFA's Instagram page @friendsforaviation