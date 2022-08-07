'Eye-opening to meet many kinds of people'

IKHSAN FANDI, 23

Footballer

QWhat was your vocation when you were a full-time national serviceman?

A I served from April 2016 to February 2018. I was a corporal in the 9 SIR Battalion serving as a security trooper for key installations and camp compounds.

Q What do you remember most fondly from your NS days?

A It was the camaraderie and bond with my mates and making new friends from all walks of life. You get exposed to so many people during NS, and while everyone knows Singapore is a multiracial country, you do not realise just how diverse Singapore is until you've been in NS. It was an eye-opening experience for me to meet so many kinds of people and hear about their life experiences.

Q As we mark 55 years of NS, can you share what it means to you?

A NS means protecting my nation and all my loved ones. Singapore is where we all live - it is our home and we all should do whatever we can to protect it.