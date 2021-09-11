Extraordinary achievements worthy of equal rewards

There have been recent calls to reward our Paralympians and their able-bodied peers equally (Fair play for Singapore's Paralympians, Sept 10).

Paralympians are our true everyday superheroes. Against all odds, they remain determined to prove their worth and punch significantly above their weight.

They likely endured much discrimination and obstacles to be where they are now, much more than many of us have to face.

Their never-give-up spirit is truly worthy of emulation and worth more than its weight in gold - and reward.

We can only imagine our potential if we do not give up. Our Paralympians do just that in life, and every time they compete. Surely that, in itself, is worthy of respect and emulation.

If we continue to reward them differently for their extraordinary achievements, what message are we sending?

George Ong Yong Tze