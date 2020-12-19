Help for cabbies

Extra rental relief in first half of 2021

While passenger numbers have grown to about 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, drivers are earning less in fares, said ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive Ang Wei Neng. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Cabbies will get at least $300 a month extra rental relief from operators in the first half of next year, as demand is low. With separate government payouts, they will receive a total of almost $5,000 in that period.

