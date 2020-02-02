Extra help for private-hire, taxi drivers under quarantine

Less than a month in, Singapore's transport and tourism industries are already badly hit by the Wuhan virus situation.

Ms Julie Cheong, president of the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union, said that while usual occupancy rates for this period can go up to 80 per cent, they are now only around 60 per cent.

Similarly, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said that taxi drivers and workers in the aviation and hospitality sectors have reported drops in business of 20 per cent to 30 per cent.

Relief measures for these sectors in the upcoming Budget have been welcomed by industry leaders.

Apart from measures announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday, NTUC announced a one-time $100 allowance for taxi and private-hire operators to give drivers who need to be quarantined due to the virus.

Members of the National Taxi Association (NTA) and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association will receive an additional one-time allowance of $200. This is on top of the $100 a day quarantine allowance given by the Government.

NTA general secretary Foo Chi Yong said drivers were assured by the new measures.

"The morale on the ground is better now after the package was announced, at least there is something to take care of them."

Tee Zhuo