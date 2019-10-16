Extra $15m to help restore national monuments

An additional $15 million will be pumped into a fund to help with the financing of restoration works by owners of national monuments that can be accessed by the public.

It is the third and largest tranche released by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth since the National Monuments Fund was introduced in 2008.

Non-profit or religious organisations which own and manage the national monuments can apply for assistance to co-fund restoration projects.

The announcement yesterday came as the National Heritage Board (NHB) collectively gazetted Cavenagh, Anderson and Elgin bridges as a national monument.

Until Oct 28, there will be a series of installations at the bridges as part of a new NHB programme.

