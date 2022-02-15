Extension of temporary scheme to support large electricity users brings some relief

SINGAPORE - The extension of a scheme allowing large electricity users to purchase electricity at fixed prices for three more months will bring some relief to small and medium sized enterprises (SMES) hard hit by the global energy crisis.

Five SMEs told the Strait Times last week that the sharp spike in electricity prices brought about by the global energy crisis comes on the back of dealing with supply chain shocks, the impending goods and services tax hike and rising operation costs.

For some, electricity prices have increased three to five times over the past few months.

Such prices started skyrocketing from China to Europe after a global energy crunch that began last year.

Singapore imports almost all of its energy and cannot be insulated from such developments in the global market.

In Parliament on Monday (Feb 14), Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said Singapore had been enjoying artificially low electricity prices for several years due to an investment in capacity and fuel by the power generation companies.

Noting that this practice was below the cost of generating electricity and thus not sustainable, he said the current electricity price correction is unavoidable and has been precipitated as well as exacerbated by the global energy crunch.

Since October last year, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) has implemented measures to enhance national energy security and stabilise the Singapore Wholesale Electricity Market.

But around 11,000 business accounts, or 1 per cent of consumers, currently purchasing electricity directly from the wholesale market - where prices change every half-hour - still bear the brunt of the electricity crunch.

These are those consuming at least 4,000 kilowatts per hour, or 4MWh, and have not been able to secure a long-term fixed price plan that can guarantee stability.

Such commercial consumers are large electricity users that can buy electricity only from the wholesale market or retailers, and cannot pay for electricity at the regulated tariff offered by SP Group.

Responding to Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) who asked if concessions could be made for SMEs between 4MWh and 20MWh, which includes coffee shop owners, to tap regulated tariffs so operational costs do not skyrocket, Dr Tan said doing so would cause regulated tariffs to rise for all households and small business consumers who do not have the bargaining power to negotiate for better retail prices.

To protect businesses from the recent volatility in wholesale electricity prices, the EMA launched the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (Trecs) in January. Under the scheme, commercial users can pay for electricity at a capped rate.