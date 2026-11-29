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Earth setting over the Moon’s curved limb as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6.

SINGAPORE – Put your knowledge of outer space to the test with a crossword puzzle, learn about space exploration and imagine what alien life on another planet might look like.

With Christmas around the corner, go on a festive treasure hunt with your family, solving riddles to identify items you might find in and around your home.

These are among the activities on The Straits Times’ latest activity page in Sunday Life, which encourages families to take a break from their screens and spend quality time together.

The page is part of ST’s ongoing series on managing screen time, which explores the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.

Download the latest activity sheet here: