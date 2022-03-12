Explore Kampong Glam virtually, then go in person

You can roam the streets of heritage precinct Kampong Glam from the comfort of your home, and even win prizes, from today.

This digital initiative by the National Heritage Board (NHB) hopes to tap technology to get more people to learn about the area's history.

Through an avatar inspired by the Malay Heritage Centre's resident cats, they can explore an online replica of the precinct, with the NHB teaming up with local multimedia firm Revez Motion to come up with the board's first digital twin of a heritage precinct.

To encourage people to physically visit the conservation area as well, NHB is running a Heritage Hunter Bingo game for about three weeks from today, where participants can complete a virtual card by visiting locations, such as the Malay Heritage Centre.

By scanning objects and architectural features in the area using their smartphone cameras, they can strike off boxes in their card, which has nine activities in total.

When scanned, some of these objects and features will trigger explanatory videos or mini games.

Completing just three activities allows participants to redeem prizes from the Malay Heritage Centre.

Mr Nicholas Chen, senior manager in the board's strategic communications and digital division, said the NHB is looking for innovative ways to get people interested in history.

"Giving participants a printed bingo card still works, but we felt using digital technology could improve the on-site experience without overcomplicating it," he added.

He noted that by leveraging technology, the board aims to augment physical visits to Kampong Glam, and not replace them.

Mr Chen said NHB hopes that by exploring Kampong Glam's virtual twin, the public will be attracted to visit in person, which could benefit businesses in the area.

Mr Eugene Ng, a manager in NHB's organisational design and innovation division, said the Kampong Glam digital twin - accessible from today till April 10 - will act as a trial to see if delivering content through such platforms is popular with the public.

More information on the prize mechanics for Heritage Hunter Bingo can be found at roots.gov.sg/nhb/heritage-hunter-volume-2-gameplay, which also includes instructions on signing up for an account to visit Kampong Glam virtually, and play the game.

Heritage Hunter Bingo will run from today till April 2.

Participants are advised to visit Kampong Glam when the Malay Heritage Centre is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, as elements in the game, as well as reward redemption, take place in the centre.

The public can also look forward to sharing their ideas on how the precinct can be rejuvenated later this year with the Kampong Gelam Alliance, a group of businesses, institutions, landlords and residents in the area.