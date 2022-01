Two military door deities (above) donning masks stand in front of a door painted orange to depict Singapore's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level, which the country moved to in February 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's Nian Hua (Chinese New Year prints) exhibition (left) at the revamped Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall in Balestier showcases contemporary and traditional works, including close to 70 artefacts originating from different Chinese provinces. The prints, usually carved on woodblock with intricate details painted by hand, are on display till Sept 25 at gallery five in the museum. ST PHOTOS: GIN TAY